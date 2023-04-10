Kentucky Gov. gives emotional speech after bank shooting kills 5, including two of his friends (video)

As expected, the U.S. saw another mass shooting today, this time at Old National Bank in Louisville, Kentucky. At least five people were killed, including the shooter and two friends of Gov. Andy Beshear, who choked up as he spoke about the shooting at a press conference today.

"This is awful," Beshear said before taking a few moments to keep his composure in check. "I have a very close friend who didn't make it today, and I have another close friend who didn't, either, and one who is at the hospital that I hope is going to make it through." (See post below, posted by NBC Bay Area.)

At least eight other people were hospitalized with injuries, two in critical injuries, including a police officer, according to The New York Times. The shooter seems to have acted alone and may have been a former employee of the bank.

In neighboring Tennessee, Gov. Bill Lee also lost a friend two weeks ago to the Nashville elementary school shooting that killed three children and three adults, including the shooter. Both governors made sure to ask for thoughts and prayers. Gun control, however, will most likely remain off the table.

UPDATE: Of the five people killed in a shooting at a Louisville bank, one was the shooter and another was a friend of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear. A police officer was among the eight wounded, officials say. https://t.co/L7kFZatEFy pic.twitter.com/tNRlEv7rSi — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) April 10, 2023

From The New York Times:

Paul Humphrey, the deputy chief of the Louisville Metro Police Department, said that the police received calls around 8:30 a.m. about a shooting at Old National Bank and when they arrived on the scene, "they encountered the suspect almost immediately, still firing gunshots." … The police did not give a motive for the shooting, but they said that the gunman had a connection to the bank and may have been a current or former employee. "We believe this is a lone gunman involved in this that did have a connection to the bank," Chief Humphrey said at a news conference.

Front page thumbnail image: NBC Bay Area