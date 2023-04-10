Lovecraftian "Hakuna Matata" cover brings cosmic horror to The Lion King

Over the weekend, The Great Algorithms deemed to bless me with this little cartoon:

Which I shared with some friends, who informed me that Filk singer Tom Smith had already taken a crack at a Cthulhu-themed "Hakunnah Matata" years ago. So I looked it up, and not only were they right, but it's delightful! Or, maybe not delightful, since instead of "no worries for the rest of your days," it's more like being tortured by an indescribable non-Euclidean madness as the endless darkness of time folds in upon itself. But, ya know. Tomato, tomahto.