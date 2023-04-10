MAD artist Al Jaffee dies at 102

The amazingly prolific artist and long-time contributor to MAD magazine Al Jaffee is dead at 102.

Al Jaffee, the ingenious Mad magazine illustrator who was as adept at creating wacky cartoon gags as he was at producing caustic social commentary, and whose drawings, he cheerfully suggested, helped corrupt the minds of generations of young Americans, died April 10 at a hospital in Manhattan. He was 102. The cause was multiple organ failure, said his granddaughter Fani Thomson.