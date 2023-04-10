Racist MAGA man becomes terrified and runs off when Good Liars' Davram Stiefler says he is Jewish (video)

A MAGA man, whose mind has clearly been zapped space lasers, freaked out about Jews, shrieking, "They control Wall Street, they control the banks, they control Hollywood — every fucking building in New York City is owned by Jews!"

And when the Good Liars' Davram Stiefler walked up to him and said, "Hey, I'm Jewish. You gotta get out of here. … You gotta go," it didn't take much for the frightened racist, under the spell of his own ignorance, to back off and scuttle away. Self-owns seem to be a hallmark of the MAGA mindset.

This guy says "Jews Control Everything" and he might be right… pic.twitter.com/7epRC7Q5my — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) April 7, 2023

Front page thumbnail image: Good Liars