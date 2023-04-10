"RuPublicans" gives all your favorite Republicans a wardrobe upgrade

At this point, most of the novelty and shock around AI-generated curiosities is going away, and frankly, it's all starting to feel pretty normal! To me, the real fun comes from curated and themed collections. From science fiction pop-culture mash-ups to classic reinterpreted movie stills in an unexpected creative voice, I am sure you've seen them too…

But, I ask you, dear reader, have you seen this? Your favorite GOP characters dressed in drag?!?! If the answer is no, I am excited to share this new Instagram account called RuPublicans, where through the power of artificial intelligence, and the simplest of themes, we find truly fabulous parody pictures of some truly fabulous members of the grand old party.