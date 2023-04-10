Special bond shared between cat and chick

Popkin

I'm always amazed when I see a cat being nice to a much-smaller animal. My cat would devour the little chick in an instant, but the mellow cat in the video just sits there as the bird rests on its head. What a sweet cat and a trusting chick! I want to kiss them both on their little heads. As one of the commenters on Instagram pointed out, the cat is a total "chick magnet!"