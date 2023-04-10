Spotting art forgeries isn't easy

Valuable artworks, particularly those with a rich history, can be worth a fortune. Unfortunately, many people, including museum curators and private collectors, may not realize or want to acknowledge that they have a fake piece in their possession. The trade of ancient art is lucrative, but it's even more profitable for forgers who can create convincing fakes over and over again without being caught. This video goes into all that and shows what kinds of methods scammers use to pass off art as the real deal.

On a related note, I highly recommend watching the 2014 documentary Beltracchi: The Art of Forgery. It's the incredible story of Wolfgang and Helene Beltracchi, a couple who became notorious for creating and selling fake artworks for millions of dollars. (Miss Cellania)

