Stranger Things cartoon series announced

Remember last year when Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer invited animators to imagine scenes from the series as Saturday morning cartoons? (See below.) Netflix has just announced a full-on Stranger Things animated series. Eric Robles (RobotCop: Alpha Commando and The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy) is executive producer.

"We've always dreamed of an animated Stranger Things in the vein of the Saturday morning cartoons that we grew up loving, and to see this dream realized has been absolutely thrilling," the Duffers said in a joint statement. "We couldn't be more blown away by what Eric Robles and his team have come up with — the scripts and artwork are incredible, and we can't wait to share more with you! The adventure continues…"

(Ew.com)