Woman with tuberculosis faces jail time after refusing treatment and visiting a casino

A woman in Washington state was infected with tuberculosis and instead of isolating and accepting treatment, she hopped on a public bus and hit an area casino. Now, a judge has issued a civil arrest warrant and authorized police to detain her. From Yahoo! News:

The woman has reportedly refused to take medication and follow protective guidelines despite the efforts of her own family members and the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

An officer with the Pierce County Corrections Bureau surveilled the woman's home last month and saw a city bus drop her off at a casino, according to court documents.

She reportedly has not been seen at her home since, and members of her family have not responded to inquiries from the police.

"We have worked with family and community members for more than a year to do everything we can to persuade this woman to take her medication to protect herself and our community," the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department said in a statement.