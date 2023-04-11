Fisherman notices a Jeep in the middle of a lake, only to find out a woman is inside — still alive

A fisherman in Texas called a tow truck after he noticed a black Jeep almost entirely under water at a lake in Marion County. Little did he know there was a person in it — who was still alive.

But, according to NPR, once the fisherman and tow truck driver, who arrived around 18 minutes after the call, made their way to the Jeep — which was about 40 feet from shore — they were surprised to find a woman inside.

"We do not know how long the Jeep was in the water," Marion County Capt. Chuck Rogers said, via NPR. But a missing report on the woman suggests it was at least a few hours.

Both the tow truck driver and the fisherman helped to get her out.

From NPR:

The Jeep was far from shore, about 40 feet out in the water from Woody's Camp Boat Ramp. The fisherman who called the authorities stuck around, using his boat to help a tow-truck worker get out to the Jeep and hook up a tow cable, Rogers said. "It was at that time they saw the woman" inside the Jeep, the captain added. Abruptly, what began as a salvage job became a rescue. The fisherman and tow-truck driver helped get the woman out of the vehicle, pulling her into the fishing boat. Deputies called an ambulance; in the meantime, the woman was put in a car to keep her warm. She was later taken to a hospital. She had been reported missing hours earlier — at 12:35 a.m. on Friday — police in Longview, a town some 24 miles south-by-southwest of the lake, told NPR.

The woman's identity and circumstances that led to the submerged Jeep hasn't been released, but according to Rogers, "There was nothing uncovered during the investigation to suggest this case was anything more than an accident."

Above image: Marion County Sheriff Office