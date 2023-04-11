Marjorie Taylor Greene brags about how she's changed — as in destroyed — the Republican Party (video)

A puffed up Marjorie Taylor Greene boasts about her part in reshaping the Republican party — aka turning the already broken GOP into a more overtly racist, cultish, dumbed-down party than it was 10 years ago.

"One of my objectives when I came to Washington was to change the Republican party," the Georgia Qongresswoman and former speaker at a white supremacist's event said.

"I was very upset with the Republican party," the Q-nut who fancies herself the GOP boss continued. "Since I've come to Washington I've never backed down on the messaging that I brought, the bills I've introduced … sometimes it's been arguments, it's been confrontation at times, at times it's been explanations and really good conversations." (See video below, posted by Patriot Takes.)

Meanwhile, the Republican-turned-MAGA party is in splintered shambles, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy as Greene's lapdog and three-time stinker Donald Trump as the GOP's leading 2024 candidate. And even Trump's popularity is tanking since his arrest. With Christian Nationalists like Madge in charge, who needs enemies?

Marjorie Taylor Greene: "One of my objectives when I came to Washington was to change the Republican Party."



Front page thumbnail image: lev radin / shutterstock.com