Music festival attendees plan to use more drugs as that's a better value than food and drinks

In a survey about upcoming music festival attendance in the Netherlands, one in five of the respondents said they expect to take more drugs this year than usual because with the exorbitant ticket prices, getting high is a better value than spending the money on overpriced food and beverages.

"For 20 euros you have an ecstasy pill and a whole day of water at a festival. With beer and food you spend three or four times as much," one person commented.

From EenVandaag (via Google Translate):