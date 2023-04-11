The Good Deeds Corp kicks off the 2023 Stars-in-the-Backyard Series with "Weird Al" Yankovic

Sunday, April 23rd, at Los Angeles' Dynasty Typewriter "Weird Al" Yankovic will screen and discuss his film Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Prior hosts have been Sandra Oh, Jack Black, Will Ferrel, Judd Apatow, and Patton Oswalt. The proceeds of each event have gone to help register voters across the US.

I'm so excited to invite you all to the launch of our Incredible 2023 Stars In The Backyard – Film Series – supporting the efforts of The Good Deed Corps Texas Turnout Campaign!! If you were able to attend any of our events last year, you know how extraordinary they are! If this is your first time, get ready to have your socks knocked off!

We're thrilled to announce our first event of the year, a once-in-a-lifetime, family-friendly evening with Weird Al Yankovic screening his newest movie Weird followed by a relaxed, candid Q&A with Weird Al! Plus surprise celebrity guests!!

The evening includes delicious FREE concessions and beverages (bar drinks too!) for all. We are also offering an additional exclusive VIP meet and greet with Wierd Al which includes dinner before the show!