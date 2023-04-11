This online course bundle, now $29.99, teaches you how to make easy side money

TL;DR: Learn how to make money on the side when you buy the 2023 Build a Passive Income Online Business from Scratch Bundle, originally valued at $1,200, for only $29.99 now.

Inflation is impacting everyone's wallets these days, but that doesn't mean there's nothing you can do about it. There are all kinds of easy ways to make make money — you just have to know the ways to do it. That's where this unique new class bundle comes in.

The 2023 Build a Passive Income Online Business from Scratch Bundle includes six courses that teach you the secrets to building a thriving online side hustle. Best of all, while this class bundle typically retails for $1,200, it's now on sale for $29.99. That's 97% off — no coupons needed! You won't find a better price on the web.

The courses include:

Build an Online Business: Get Ideas, Build a Blog, Promote & Launch

Build an Email List: Email Marketing Strategies to Grow Your Audience

Content Writing Secrets: Content Strategy for Connection & Growth

Create a Website: Hosting, WordPress Setup & Blog Design

Create an eBook: Write, Design & Publish an eBook from Scratch

Create an Online Course: Launch to Success with Confidence

By taking all of these classes, you can determine how to build something online that will just generate some money for you — a website, an e-book, an online course, what have you. Once that online business is in place, you likely won't have to do much to maintain it. It becomes a source of passive income.

We love that these courses are brimming with knowledge, easy to follow, and available to do at your own pace on your laptop. You'll walk away with concrete skills you can use and that you're excited to put to work.

Having a side hustle can completely change your life, so don't wait any longer! Get the 2023 Build a Passive Income Online Business from Scratch Bundle for only $29.99 now.

Prices subject to change.