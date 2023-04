A woman got upset for some reason while at a Chick-fil-A drive-thru and decided to get out of her car to argue with the hardworking staff who were serving her. She ended up losing the argument when her car started rolling away. She chased after it without catching the car as it rolled through the parking lot, over a tree, and down an embankment, where it disappeared from view.

Woman steps out of her car to argue with Chick-fil-A employees 😭 pic.twitter.com/tGyXKNzkeF — Crazy Clips (@crazyclipsonly) April 6, 2023