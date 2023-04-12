$25,000 reward offered for meteorite that just fell in Maine

On Saturday, residents of Washington County, Maine reported a bright fireball and sonic booms in the sky. According to NASA, this meteorite, the first in the state tracked by the space agency's radar, fell just before noon. Now, the Maine Mineral and Gem Museum in Bethel, Maine is offering $25,000 for the first hunk of the space rock that's one kilogram or larger. From the Bangor Daily News:

"When a fireball is sufficiently bright to be seen in broad daylight, it would have been extraordinarily bright had this been at night," Pitt said. "The existence of positive Doppler radar returns — meteorites detected descending through the atmosphere just several miles above ground — assures us there are meteorites waiting to be found."

The most likely area for recovering any meteorites is a mile-wide field extending from just north of Waite, Maine, to the border town of Canoose in New Brunswick