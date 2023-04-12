What in tarnation?! Someone has gone ahead and made a bicycle with square wheels–and it works! That someone is an inventor on YouTube who goes by The Q. Watch this crazy thing in action. (Nag on the Lake, Kraftfuttermischwerk)
A fully operational bicycle with square wheels
