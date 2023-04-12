British musician Fred Again performs chill Tiny Desk concert

DJ Fred again…'s Tiny Desk concert is worth the 26 minutes of your time. He faced the challenge of translating his electronic music for a Tiny Desk concert, a more intimate setting than he's used to playing. He rose to the occasion by re-learning the marimba, playing the vibraphone, singing at the piano, and looping sounds and beats simultaneously. Just beautiful. (via The Awesomer)

NPR's Teresa Xie writes:

…He began his set with "Kyle (i found you)," recreating the song's melody on the marimba while clips of featured poet Kyle "Guante" Tran Myhre reciting the work "Love In The Time of Undeath" appeared on-screen. Sitting at the piano, he faded the remnants of "Kyle (i found you)" into "Roze (forgive)," which features Fred again.. triggering vocals sampled from the artist I am Roze, whose powerful facial expressions were magnified on a screen.In a surprising pivot, the primary vocals on the following track, "Me (heavy)," came from Fred again.. himself, with no manipulation, creating a vulnerable sense of intimacy in the space. A flurry of looped piano keys marked the transition to "Delilah (pull me out of this)," with guest vocals pulled from pop singer Delilah Montagu's 2021 track "Lost Keys." By his set's end, concluding with "Faisal (envelops me)," Fred again.. was back at the piano finally resting after moving seamlessly through a jam-packed Tiny Desk.