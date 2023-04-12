Elon Musk labels NPR as "Government-Funded Media" – NPR responds by quitting Twitter

Last week, Elon Musk labeled every NPR post as "U.S. state-affiliated media." When a reporter informed Musk that NPR receives about 1% of its budget from the government, he replied "Well, then we should fix," and changed the label to "Government-funded Media." (But why aren't @tesla and @spacex labeled "Government-funded Companies"?)
Today, NPR announced it was ceasing all activity on Twitter. Isabel Lara, NPR's chief communications officer, issued a statement that said:
NPR's organizational accounts will no longer be active on Twitter because the platform is taking actions that undermine our credibility by falsely implying that we are not editorially independent. We are not putting our journalism on platforms that have demonstrated an interest in undermining our credibility and the public's understanding of our editorial independence.