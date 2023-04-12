Elon Musk labels NPR as "Government-Funded Media" – NPR responds by quitting Twitter

Last week, Elon Musk labeled every NPR post as "U.S. state-affiliated media." When a reporter informed Musk that NPR receives about 1% of its budget from the government, he replied "Well, then we should fix," and changed the label to "Government-funded Media." (But why aren't @tesla and @spacex labeled "Government-funded Companies"?)

Today, NPR announced it was ceasing all activity on Twitter. Isabel Lara, NPR's chief communications officer, issued a statement that said: