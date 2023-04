Japanese power tool company Makita has introduced the world's first portable microwave oven that's powered by the same rechargeable batteries used in its cordless drills and other tools. The Makita MW001G It's currently only for sale in Japan at a price of ¥110,000 ($840). The Makita MW001G weighs approximately 20 pounds and, according to the company, can warm up eleven meals or 20 cups of coffee before running out of juice. It would be great on camping trips to make microwave s'mores! Oh wait…