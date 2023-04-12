New documentary explores how Roy Lichtenstein got famous off of plagiarism

"It's called stealing," said comic strip artist Hy Eisman, who has just turned 96 and only recently discovered that Lichtenstein had reproduced one of his images in the 1960s. "I worked like a dog on this stupid page and this guy has $20m to show for it. If it wasn't so tragic, it would be [funny]."

[…]

Eisman, who has worked for almost 75 years on a huge range of publications, most recently the Popeye comic strip, is among more than 30 comic artists "appropriated" by Lichtenstein and who believe that they were cheated of recognition.

Recalling that his Private Secretary comic of 1963 was cribbed for Lichtenstein's Girl in Window of the same year, he told the Observer: "I got paid very little for the page, something like $4. He was able to turn it into a painting and make millions. When I saw that he did that to other people, I thought it was a lousy thing to do. But until now I never thought I was involved."