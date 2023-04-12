These intricate Peruvian whistling vessels mimic animal sounds

In this video, watch a man demonstrate the art of Peruvian whistling vessels ("huaco silbadors") – intricately designed, ceramic animal-shaped instruments that remarkably produce animal-like sounds when partially filled with water and gently rocked or swirled. The network of chambers, air ducts, and aqueducts within each vessel contribute to the effect. The howling wolf one is especially cool. (via @historyphotographed)

YouTuber Steve Mould wanted to learn how they worked and went to great lengths to find out: