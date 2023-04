Prettypegs and Superfront [via Hacker News] make Ikea bits you can put on your Ikea furniture to make it look nicer and impress friends who don't know a Malm when they see one. Even fancier is Plykea, which makes handsome plywood facings for Ikea kitchen cabinetry. Ikea Hackers is still going, too–you may recall they were hyped by Ikea itself, then sued by it when stupid lawyers turned up to ruin smart PR.