Watch Walter Cronkite announce Pan Am's plans to ground safari hunters (1971)

On the July 27, 1971 broadcast of the CBS Evening News, Walter Cronkite reported that Pan Am would no longer allow safari hunters to fly on its jets.

Pan American World Airways will no longer make the going great for hunters of endangered species of wildlife. Starting in September, Pan Am will no longer book tours which involve the killing of more than 900 species that the World Wildlife Fund says are threatened with extinction. But the airline will continue with photo safaris and with expeditions for animals and fish not on the endangered list.

