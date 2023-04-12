Watch Walter Cronkite announce Pan Am's plans to ground safari hunters (1971)

On the July 27, 1971 broadcast of the CBS Evening News, Walter Cronkite reported that Pan Am would no longer allow safari hunters to fly on its jets.
Pan American World Airways will no longer make the going great for hunters of endangered species of wildlife. Starting in September, Pan Am will no longer book tours which involve the killing of more than 900 species that the World Wildlife Fund says are threatened with extinction. But the airline will continue with photo safaris and with expeditions for animals and fish not on the endangered list.
The YouTube clip has a bonus TV ad at the end for a Buick Riviera, a hulking boat-tailed beast of Detriot big iron that guzzled a gallon of gas every 13 miles.
This is a 1971 Buick Riviera, you won't find anything like it anywhere else. And maybe that's reason enough to buy it. But there are more good reasons you should know about, like this interior that's as functional as an aircraft cockpit. That wraparound Control Center makes every instrument visible at a glance. Test drive a new Riviera soon and come up with some reasons of your own.