A fed-up bison sends a rude tourist to the ground at Yellowstone (video)

No matter how many times Yellowstone National Park tries to warn its visitors to keep a respectful distance from it wild creatures — including the strong, horned bison — the "tourons" never seem to get the message. Until, perhaps, the message is sent directly from the bison itself.

This recent video posted by touronsofyellowstone (below) shows just how quickly a discourteous tourist can flip from sitting position to flat on their back — and even lose some blood — when they mess with their four-legged hosts.

Front page thumbnail image: O.S. Fisher / shutterstock.com