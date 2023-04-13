Besides Bud Light, what else is fratty?

Specific sectors of the US population are angry, hurt, and vengeful that corporations are marketing and selling libations – whiskey and beer to all customer bases, angry at capitalism trying to make an honestly cynical buck from diverse representation. This anger is leading to boycotts and public denouncements of companies like Jack Daniels and Anheuser-Busch. The anger of aggrieved masculinity and mainstreamed misogyny could also lead to increased violence against LGBTQ communities.

As reported in The New York Post, some of this anger is directed to "Alissa Heinerscheid [who] did an interview with the podcast "Make Yourself At Home" on March 30, where she discussed her work in transforming the Bud Light brand.

"I'm a businesswoman, I had a really clear job to do when I took over Bud Light, and it was 'This brand is in decline, it's been in a decline for a really long time, and if we do not attract young drinkers to come and drink this brand there will be no future for Bud Light," Heinerscheid said. Heinerscheid is the first woman to hold such a high position in the corporation in its forty-year history.

Heinerscheid is "a mom who celebrates her kids' wins with a family swag chain, and a cancer survivor, who finds her joy paying it forward and coaching other women through the tough moments she's been through herself, like having her three kids through surrogacy. During Covid, she started a project called 100 Women in 100 Days, asking each person, "what's in your worry box?"

Why was the brand Bud Light in decline? It is too fratty.

As Heinerscheid explains, "We had this hangover, I mean Bud Light had been kind of a brand of fratty, kind of out-of-touch humor, and it was really important that we had another approach," she said."

I asked "The Great Algorithms," as Thom Dunn identifies the magic of the interweb, about fratty.

The first hit was surprisingly not Chief Justice Bret Kavanaugh.

Fratty Bear immediately jumped out at me like the "Lost Cause" of a southern Confederate ambush. You can order all your Greek Life swag. Well, it's not swag per se because only exclusive membership in a fraternity or sorority gets you access to S*** We All Get.

There is also The Fratty Guard, "a lifestyle for the part-time hitters that are here to cash checks and snap necks." Hex Johnson, the self-taught Navy Seal, has to be a shareholder.

Here is a link to the "Fratty Collection" on Etsy.

What are your examples of frattyness, frattitude, and the frattyfication of life?

Oh, one last thought about the woke capitalism: when is the whine about woke wine coming? Or, as a recent Punch article asked, "Why Is the Wine World So Un-Woke?