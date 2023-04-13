Casper the Chihuahua loves to sing!

This will make you laugh, I'm sure of it. And it will be especially funny to anyone who has a dog who's just a little bit extra. Meet Casper, a singing Chihuahua. He lives with his human, Pam Quinn, in Sherman Oaks, California. They appeared on America's Got Talent in 2021, and have since become social media stars. Pam explains on AGT that for the first year she had Casper, he hardly had a voice at all, and communicated through squeaking. When he was about a year old, that all changed–Casper suddenly broke out in song while Pam was playing guitar. Check out Casper and Pam singing Celine Dion's "All by Myself" on America's Got Talent, and then for more, follow them on their TikTok. You can also learn more about the pair from this news story featuring them, from ABC7.