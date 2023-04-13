Colbert roasts Tucker Carlson for praising Trump to his face, hating him in private

Tucker Carlson's private text messages reveal what he really thinks about Donald Trump: "a demonic force." Carlson also said of Trump, "I hate him passionately."

But when Carlson interviewed Trump on Fox News yesterday, he praised Trump for being "moderate, sensible and wise."

"That is an impressive flip-flop!" Stephen Colbert remarked, launching into an imitation of Carlson introducing Lovecraft's famous god-monster: "Many caricature Cthulu as a pre-Euclidean monstrosity that emerges from the briny deep to devour man's mind, but I think you'll find his face tentacles are quite moderate and he has a chance to bring America together in his cartilaginous maw of madness."