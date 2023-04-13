Passengers walk down tracks of UK's highest rollercoaster when ride closes due to winds (video)

Passengers got more than a thrill when they boarded The Big One — the UK's highest rollercoaster — on Tuesday. High winds caused workers at Blackpool Pleasure Beach to stop the coaster in its tracks, right before it reached the top of its highest peak. Rather than enjoying the rest of the ride from inside a coaster car, passengers were treated to an exciting walk down the steep staircase along the tracks. But sarcasm aside, people actually pay to walk the tracks when the experience is offered once every month, according to BBC, so you could say these passengers got a sweet deal.

The rollercoaster remained out of commission for the rest of the day. (See Sky News' video post and a BBC image post below.)

A rollercoaster ride at Blackpool Pleasure Beach had to be stopped seconds before it reached the summit of its first drop, due to winds from Storm Noa.



More: https://t.co/JJ0MedjADP pic.twitter.com/X6TcK5brlE — Sky News (@SkyNews) April 13, 2023

The Big One: Passengers rescued from UK's highest rollercoaster https://t.co/2ahH8L8eAM — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) April 13, 2023

Front page thumbnail image: Mark D Bailey / shutterstock.com