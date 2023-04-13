Tears of the Kingdom drops new trailer, officially debuts Ganondorf

With only a month to go before The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom releases, Nintendo has done away with the coy teasing of the last couple of years and gone all in on marketing. After the very first teaser depicted a mummified, dessicated figure, the final trailer has confirmed him to be recurring series villain Ganondorf, showing him off in all his rehydrated glory.

For all the good things that can be said about Breath of the Wild, its villain – the generic formless evil force du jour – was certainly not a highlight. Giving Link's foe a face, a voice and a personality this time around should work wonders for Tears of the Kingdom's story, and make overcoming that final hurdle all the more satisfying.