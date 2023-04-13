Wintergatan makes spectacular musical machines

Wintergatan (previously, previously) makes spectacular musical machines. Not only do these machines look incredibly cool (I love the way that all the moving parts are exposed so you can see how it works), but it also plays some pretty killer tunes. I wouldn't have expected this machine to produce such a fast, modern sounding song. It was a pleasant surprise, as I expected it to sound something like merry-go-round music. Here's some more photos of one of Wintergatan's machines where you can see just how intricate its design is.

