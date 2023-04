Torry Nielsen from Lincoln, Nebraska knows how to celebrate life's small victories. After winning just $10 on a scratch-off lottery ticket, he nonetheless insisted on having a victory photo taken with a novelty check:

Torry Nielsen of Lincoln claimed a $10 Wild Cherry Crossword Doubler Scratch ticket at our offices and asked if he could have a big check. We were all like, "Oh, heck yea you can." We asked him what he'd be doing with his winnings and he said "Letting it ride". Congrats, Torry! pic.twitter.com/4OxSsbZ8Sy — Nebraska Lottery (@NE_Lottery) April 8, 2023

Just look at that joie de vivre in his eyes! Let it ride, Torry. Let it ride.