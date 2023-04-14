Conservative Twitter clone Parler is sold and shut down to be "revamped"

Under new ownership, the platform will be temporarily shut down so Starboard can develop a plan to revamp the site. Starboard is a digital media conglomerate and was named the 13th fastest growing company in the United States on the INC 5000. The company houses business lines focused on digital advertising, fundraising, publishing, and consumer brands.

"Parler's large user base and additional strategic assets represent an enormous opportunity for Starboard to continue to build aggressively in our media and publishing business. The team at Parler has built an exceptional audience and we look forward to integrating that audience across all of our existing platforms." said Ryan Coyne, CEO of Starboard.

As part of the deal, George Farmer, CEO of Parlement Technologies will be stepping down from his role.