Here's the scene on Friday night at a video rental store in 1987 (video)

David Pescovitz

On Friday night in 1987, this was the scene at most local video rental stores… before the dark times, before Blockbuster. That's Aliens playing on the screens. Below, two photos from inside The Video Store in Cincinnati, Ohio where I rented the likes of VHS classics Faces of Death, Over the Edge, and Subway.

image: r/VaporwaveAesthetics
image: Facebook/Computer Love Records