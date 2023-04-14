Japanese Mcdonald's has a new One Piece collaboration, and the commercial is stunning

As One Piece inches closer to both its conclusion and 30th anniversary in a few years, the series has finally started to receive the respect it deserves. The quality of the One Piece anime from Toei Animation has skyrocketed in the last couple of years, causing fence-sitting casual fans to finally commit to Eiichiro Oda's pirate manga masterpiece. On the manga end of the equation, the consistent explosions of hype that follow almost every weekly One Piece chapter and completely hijack the manga discourse have resulted in many lapsed fans returning to the series. In short, it's a great time to be a One Piece fan.

Never one to miss the proverbial boat, and in this case, a literal one, McDonald's has decided to cash in on One Piece's popularity. In the video linked above, you can check out a Japanese Mcdonald's ad that lovingly homages the One Piece anime's first, and arguably most iconic, intro.