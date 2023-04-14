Missouri Sen. Mike Moon called out for voting against bill to ban 12-year-olds from marrying adults

The GOP has taken to calling everything Democrats do "grooming." Sensible gun regulation? Grooming! Questioning a highly corrupt Supreme Court Justice? Grooming! Addressing college debt? Groooooming!!!

But according to GOP Missouri Sen. Mike Moon, allowing someone to marry a 12-year-old is simply delightful. In 2018 Moon voted against a bill that would have banned the barbaric practice.

Here's an extraordinary exchange in the House between Democrat Rep. Peter Merideth and Sen. Moon that took place this week:

Rep. Peter Merideth

I've heard you talk about parents' rights to raise their kids how they want. In fact, I just double-checked. You voted no on making it illegal for kids to be married to adults at the age of 12, if their parents consented to it. You said actually, that should be the law because it's the parents' right and the kids' right to decide what's best for them — to be raped by an adult. Sen. Mike Moon

Do you know any kids who had been with marriage age 12? Rep. Peter Merideth

That was the law. You voted not to change it. Sen. Mike Moon

Do you know any kids who have been married at age 12? Rep. Peter Merideth

I don't need to. Sen. Mike Moon

I do. And guess what? They're still married.

Since the video was released, Moon now says he doesn't support adults marrying 12-year-olds. So why did he vote against a law that banned exactly that?

Is it a surprise that Sen. Moon is a deacon in the Southern Baptist Convention, which is being investigated for a massive sex abuse scandal and coverup?