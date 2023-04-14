Ron DeSantis signs Florida's near-total ban on abortion

Florida governor Ron DeSantis signed a near-total ban on abortion into law after the state's legislators passed it this week. The law bans abortion after the 6th week of pregnancy. NBC News reports that DeSantis, still hoping to become president, signed the law "quietly" without publicizing it until nearly midnight.

The Florida law bans abortions at six weeks but creates new exemptions for rape and incest up to 15 weeks of pregnancy. It does not change existing exemptions for life and the health of the mother up to 15 weeks.

Even in Florida, 75% of people are opposed to the ban. This calls for some more "why Dems should avoid talking about democracy, abortion and culture war" stuff from the centrist liberal types.