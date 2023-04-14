Sidestep soaring airfare this summer with Dollar Flight Club, now only $150

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

TL;DR: A two-pack Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ Plan Lifetime Subscription is now on sale for $149.99 and is a necessary travel service if you want to save money on your next vacation.

The summer months are some of the most popular for travel. Warmer weather allows for more options for activities, and school demands ease as students across all age ranges enjoy some form of an extended break during the period. As a result, travel increases across the globe.

Rising airfare, however, has made these summer trips far more challenging to afford. But, Dollar Flight Club (DFC) can serve as your full-time travel agent and help you save a buck or two as you plan your dream vacation. You can make the most of your travel plans by purchasing this lifetime subscription to their Premium Plus+ (two-pack) for only $149.99 (reg. $3380).

Unlock a lifetime of superb travel deals with DFC. More than 1 million members have entrusted the service with securing exclusive discounts. Past examples include members snagging a $330 roundtrip economy-class flight to Spain, a $129 roundtrip economy-flight trip to Hawaii, a $1,710 roundtrip business-class trip to Casablanca, and so many more wallet-friendly vacations.

Setting up your DFC account isn't difficult. You only need to:

1. Add your home airport or city to a list.

2. Wait for the service to find the best prices for your trip and wait for them to land in your inbox.

3. Purchase and enjoy what could be your cheapest trip.

But, travel is just one perk of a Dollar Flight Club membership. Members can also unlock access to perks and discounts from partners such as Babbel, Acanela Expeditions, Huckberry, and more. Also included are various insightful travel tips that can help make your travel planning less stressful.

It's no wonder that CNN, Forbes, The Points Guy, and Condé Nast Traveler have rave reviews for DFC. Condé Nast Traveler reviewed, "Dollar Flight Club has an impressive track record hunting down low-priced seats."

With summer just a couple of months away, there's no better time to get a jumpstart on your year's travel plans. A Dollar Flight Club membership ensures you'll get the best deal possible when doing so.

Get a 2-pack of lifetime access to the Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ Plan now for just $149.99 (reg. reg. $3380).

Prices subject to change.