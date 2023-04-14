"Suspicious buses" attempting to pick up children in Virginia

In Fairfax County, Virginia, police are investigating two incidents when drivers of "suspicious" buses attempted to pick up elementary school children. In one case, a citizen attempted to talk with the driver of a white bus but he shut the door and drove away. In another, the driver of a yellow bus pulled up to a stop and encouraged kids to come aboard. Fairfax County Police have since identified one of the drivers, tweeting that "the bus was there for another pick up and no criminal activity suspected."

They are still looking for the driver of the other bus.

From WTOP: