The trailer for The Continental is our window into the John Wick franchise's future

Even though the fourth film ends with a perfect resolution for the character and a sense of finality for the series as a whole, we all knew that John Wick Chapter 4 wouldn't be the last stop for the franchise. Before the fourth film hit theaters, Lionsgate announced that they were already in the middle of planning a spin-off with Ana De Armas titled The Ballerina. And in addition to that, rumors still persist that Keanu Reeves' eponymous retired assassin might unretire once again for a fifth film. Let's be honest; the John Wick franchise has too much money left on the table and too much dry powder in the chamber to call it a career.

In the video linked above, you can check out the trailer for the Peacok exclusive series The Continental, which travels back to the 1970s to explore the lore of John Wick's world and the mysterious hotel that appears in every film.