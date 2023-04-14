Musab Kaya is an Istanbul-based denim designer who has mastered the art of folding jeans. So efficient! Not sure laying the pants out on the floor of his storefront is ideal but his swagger makes up for it.
This fellow is a master at folding jeans (video)
