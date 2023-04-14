This fellow is a master at folding jeans (video)

David Pescovitz

Musab Kaya is an Istanbul-based denim designer who has mastered the art of folding jeans. So efficient! Not sure laying the pants out on the floor of his storefront is ideal but his swagger makes up for it.

@ondenim333

♬ Underworld (Slowed + Reverb) – Unaverage Gang
@ondenim333

♬ Invincible – Pop Smoke
illustrative image: Nastyaofly/Shutterstock