Wienermobile weddings roll into Vegas for last-minute elopements

For spontaneous lovebirds, tying the knot takes a fun twist as Oscar Mayer converts their famous Wienermobile into a Las Vegas wedding chapel called the "Wienermobile of Love." On April 15 and 16, couples can enjoy a lighthearted ceremony officiated by the brand's Hotdoggers. If you're a couple looking to get hitched real soon, apply here to say "I do" to a bun-derful wedding experience. (via Neatorama)

"From proposals and surprise meat-ups down the aisle to playing matchmaker to some of our own Hotdoggers, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile has held a special place in fans' hearts – so much so, we receive thousands of requests each and every year to be part of couples' big days," said Ed Roland, Sr. Manager Brand Communications for Oscar Mayer at The Kraft Heinz Company. "Now, as more people seek stress-free ceremonies with their partners, our Hotdoggers are thrilled to reignite the joy of this special day and give them a once-in-a-lifetime experience: a wedding through a pair of meat-colored glasses."