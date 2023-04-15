Dynamic cat furniture for the win

This awesome cat furniture is created for both humans and cats to enjoy. I can't get over how cool the dining room table is. The table has a hole in the middle and a platform underneath so your kitty can stick its head through the table while you dine, work, or just hangout with your cat at eye-level. I love how the furniture is so sleek and modern looking, yet it's also a great environment for cats to climb about.

From Nerdist: