The Hidealoo is kind of like the Murphy bed of toilets – when it's not in use, it tucks away hidden from sight. Its inventor, Monty Ravenscroft, created it 10 years ago for his dad who was bedridden with vascular dementia, to make his bathroom routine more dignified and convenient. But the Hidealoo isn't just for people with special needs; it's also good for small spaces. You can fold it into a cabinet to free up space. (Nag on the Lake, Kraftfuttermischwerk)