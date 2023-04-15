I love cow cat

This cat's coat makes it look like it's wearing a tiny little cow costume. This beautiful critter is informally known as a as "cow cat". The actual name for this kind of kitty is a "Bicolor cat". I've seen plenty of cats that look as if they're wearing a tuxedo, but never one with a cow pattern like this. I'd love to see it hanging out with a group of cows- I wonder if they'd think it was just an oddly shaped calf.