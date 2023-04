I recently stumbled upon a pair of TikTok videos by an indie artist named Sugar Pit. He managed to create a music video, which was split into two separate videos (1, 2), for his song "Customer Service" while actually working at a Walmart. Despite getting banned for filming on the job, the videos are a must-watch. The track has a fantastic hook and relatable lyrics, and shooting it inside Walmart just adds an extra layer of charm.