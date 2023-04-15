Musician Bob Strachan takes his spot-on Johnny Cash impersonation down an unusual path. Rather than simply covering Cash's classics, he's put his own twist on Coolio's hit, "Gangsta's Paradise." The result is a worth a listen. (The Awesomer)
Johnny Cash impersonator covers Coolio's 'Gangsta's Paradise'
