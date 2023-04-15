A paper doll game, but with chroma key and cellphones

In this fun video, a digital character's gown is cut-out and replaced with whatever the camera is pointed at. It's like a paper doll game, but for the iphone. People come up with a bunch of fun inventions to design the gown by using their own bodies, textures in their environment, and even a chicken. The chicken gown is pretty awesome, and should be a real dress pattern!

From Instagram

"Via @arts_help

Credits: 1. A.M666666, 2. & 7. 43370387543, 3. LYP_12, 4. 91055423753, 5. dypxseetc5hp and 6. Peter91016 (Douyin)"