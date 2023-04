This animatronic toddler was used in Lemony Snicket's Series of Unfortunate Events film. Watching it in action on its own, apart from the context of the film, is a thoroughly chilling experience. Imagine having this thing in your house, only to hear it turn on and start moving around in the middle of the night. Whoever has it in their possession is a brave, brave soul.

"Animatronics were the original AI, at least in creepiness.

from @yagherfx"

(screenshot from video)