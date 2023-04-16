Awesome vintage photo of a double-decker four-person bicycle

Here's an awesome vintage photo (1948) of a double-decker, four-person bicycle. One person sits on the bottom while the other three people sit in the air, above the ground-level biker. As a top-level rider, you better trust that the ground-level rider isn't going to fall! Especially if you;re not wearing a helmet like the fellows in the photo. The bike was invented by Art Rothschild (top level ) who is said to have broken three ribs while riding it. I wish I could see it in action.

From instagram:

"Four-man bicycle is powered by five chains and has brakes on both its wheels, 1948. The bike was built by Art Rothschild (top position) who broke three ribs while learning how to ride it."